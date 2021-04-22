Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
22 Apr 2021
PORTER SUES THE ABC – Thanks for the offers of help

In recent weeks many Friends have been in touch to offer donations to help the ABC pay for an upcoming defamation trial that’s been initiated by Christian Porter over 4 Corners stories into allegations leveled against him.

An ABC spokesman said:

“Thank you for your interest and support, but the ABC cannot accept donations or support public fundraising campaigns to contribute directly to its legal costs on this, or any other, ABC story.  Because the Attorney General has commenced court proceedings against the ABC, it is not possible to respond in more detail.  However, it is important to note that the ABC is defending the case and its reporting.  The ABC has at all times acted in accordance with its statutory obligations and its Charter.  Investigative public interest journalism is what it does and what the Australian community expects of its national broadcaster.  The ABC must uphold the fundamental journalistic principles of accuracy and impartiality, to protect its independence and integrity.  As its Editorial Policies also make clear, it must also report without fear or favour, even when that might be uncomfortable or unpopular.  Mr. Porter continues to be entitled to the presumption of innocence and the ABC has reflected this in its reporting.  The media coverage of the treatment of women over the past few months has raised tough issues and has been confronting.  It has also been very important.”

So, under the circumstances, the best thing anyone can do to fight for the ABC and its independence is to join ABC Friends Victoria, or to donate to our fighting fund, which will be spent on defending the ABC — particularly in the run-up to the next Federal election.

