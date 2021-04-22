BIG EVENT – It’s your ABC – FIGHT FOR IT!
A united front of concerned organisations — ABC Friends, GetUp, MEAA and ABC Alumni —has been formed to raise the roof about attacks on the ABC.
Join us for a public forum at Boroondara Arts Centre (Hawthorn Town Hall) on Saturday the 8th of May from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.
The ABC is Under Attack.
– From the severe slashing of ABC funding through to federal police raids on its offices,
– From the Liberal Party Federal Council voting 4 to 1 to privatise the ABC, through to Communications Minister Fletcher using Newscorp as the vehicle to demand answers from the ABC Board,
– From constant vitriolic public attacks on the ABC’s credibility from commercial media operators through to the Institute of Public Affairs’ (IPA) demands to privatise the ABC (10 government ministers are members of the IPA or its affiliates).
An impressive array of speakers will address the importance of the ABC to Australia, what the attacks are and where they come from, and the effect of those attacks on this great public broadcaster.
The GetUp documentary “Murdoch and Morrison vs The ABC” will start proceedings.
TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON – WATCH OUT FOR DETAILS.
Speakers:
JIM MIDDLETON
Jim was a senior journalist with the ABC 1970-2014 (much of that time spent as National Political Reporter), a foreign correspondent for Sky News 2014-2018, and is now a senior political advisor and analyst.
KAREN PERCY
A former ABC reporter (Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Darwin & Alice Springs) and foreign correspondent (Southeast Asia), Karen is on the board of the MEAA, the Walkley Foundation and is chair of the Dart Centre Asia Pacific.
ED DAVIS
Emeritus Professor Ed Davis is an economist and was, until recently, President of ABC Friends NSW.
TOSCA LLOYD
Tosca Lloyd leads the ABC division for GetUp. Tosca produced, and appears in, the GetUp film on ‘Murdoch and Morrison vs the ABC’ which will be shown at the event.
ANDREA HULL – MC