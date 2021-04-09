The ABC Defenders Dozen

Friends of the ABC Victoria has joined forces with Cloudwine to offer a mixed dozen wines. Friends of the ABC Victoria will receive $25 from every dozen sold. The buyer will receive 2 bottles each of 6 different wines.

The dozen includes

2 bottles x Yarra Valley Pinot Noir

2 bottles x Heathcote Shiraz

2 bottles x Victorian Cabernet Merlot

2 bottles x Victorian Riesling

2 bottles x South Australian Pinot Gris

2 bottles x Victorian Chardonnay

There’s a bottle for every occasion and you can enjoy every occasion while also supporting Friends of the ABC Victoria.