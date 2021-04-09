Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
09 Apr 2021
The ABC Defenders Dozen

Friends of the ABC Victoria has joined forces with Cloudwine to offer a mixed dozen wines.  Friends of the ABC Victoria will receive $25 from every dozen sold.  The buyer will receive 2 bottles each of 6 different wines.

The dozen includes

  • 2 bottles x Yarra Valley Pinot Noir
  • 2 bottles x Heathcote Shiraz
  • 2 bottles x Victorian Cabernet Merlot
  • 2 bottles x Victorian Riesling
  • 2 bottles  x South Australian Pinot Gris
  • 2 bottles x Victorian Chardonnay

There’s a bottle for every occasion and you can enjoy every occasion while also supporting Friends of the ABC Victoria.

Buy the Dozen direct from Cloudwine

