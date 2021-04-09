The ABC Defenders Dozen
Friends of the ABC Victoria has joined forces with Cloudwine to offer a mixed dozen wines. Friends of the ABC Victoria will receive $25 from every dozen sold. The buyer will receive 2 bottles each of 6 different wines.
The dozen includes
- 2 bottles x Yarra Valley Pinot Noir
- 2 bottles x Heathcote Shiraz
- 2 bottles x Victorian Cabernet Merlot
- 2 bottles x Victorian Riesling
- 2 bottles x South Australian Pinot Gris
- 2 bottles x Victorian Chardonnay
There’s a bottle for every occasion and you can enjoy every occasion while also supporting Friends of the ABC Victoria.Buy the Dozen direct from Cloudwine