Get Active – form or join a local group
ABC Friends Victoria has 10 existing local area groups that have formed to conduct their own activities and undertake campaigning in their surrounding federal seats.
Two more groups are in the development stage.
Members hold local meetings to socialise, conduct talks and plan actions in support of Our ABC.
When election time comes around, the local groups ramp up their activities so as to target marginal seats.
Please use the contact details below to join your local ABC Friends group.
Or, we are looking for people to help set up new groups in Casey, Gippsland and Indi, so if you would like to help, please use the form below.
ABC FRIENDS VIC LOCAL GROUPS
BALLARAT ELECTORATE
Maureen MacPhail
0476 247 870
BENDIGO ELECTORATE
Nancy Toohey
BOROONDARA
Gael
03 9859 5185
CASTLEMAINE AREA
Rosie
0419 767 884
EASTERN MELBOURNE
Neil
0411 487 348
GEELONG AREA
Michael
03 5271 1222
INNER MELBOURNE
(Convenor TBA)
INNER WESTERN MELBOURNE
Anne-Marie
NORTHERN MELBOURNE
Margaret
0421 338 155
SOUTHERN BAYSIDE
Ivor
03 9580 6402