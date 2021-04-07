Get Active – form or join a local group

ABC Friends Victoria has 10 existing local area groups that have formed to conduct their own activities and undertake campaigning in their surrounding federal seats.

Two more groups are in the development stage.

Members hold local meetings to socialise, conduct talks and plan actions in support of Our ABC.

When election time comes around, the local groups ramp up their activities so as to target marginal seats.

Please use the contact details below to join your local ABC Friends group.

Or, we are looking for people to help set up new groups in Casey, Gippsland and Indi, so if you would like to help, please use the form below.

ABC FRIENDS VIC LOCAL GROUPS

BALLARAT ELECTORATE

Maureen MacPhail

0476 247 870

BENDIGO ELECTORATE

Nancy Toohey

BOROONDARA

Gael

03 9859 5185

CASTLEMAINE AREA

Rosie

0419 767 884

EASTERN MELBOURNE

Neil

0411 487 348

GEELONG AREA

Michael

03 5271 1222

INNER MELBOURNE

(Convenor TBA)

INNER WESTERN MELBOURNE

Anne-Marie

NORTHERN MELBOURNE

Margaret

0421 338 155

SOUTHERN BAYSIDE

Ivor

03 9580 6402