Big ABC wins at the Quills

An ABC journalist, Russell Jackson, has won the Melbourne Press Club’s Gold Quill award for excellence in Victorian journalism.

Mr. Jackson’s article on the impact of racism on Aboriginal footballer Robert Muir was praised by judges as “compelling.”

Muir has experienced significant hardships since his playing career in the 1970s during which he suffered persistent and systemic racism.

READ THE AWARD-WINNING STORY HERE

The ABC also won a number of other Quill awards.

The Quill For Recognising Excellence In Indigenous Affairs Reporting went to Belinda Hawkins, Andy Burns, Rebecca Armstrong & Ian Harley, from ABC Australian Story, for “Making his Mark,” about the long journey to success of AFL star Marlion Pickett.

WATCH “MAKING HIS MARK”

The TV/Video Feature (long form) award went to the Four Corners story “Boys Club” about private school privilege and the culture of cover-up, by Louise Milligan, Mary Fallon, and Lauren Day.

WATCH “BOYS CLUB”

Coverage of Women in Sport was won by Chris Gillett from the 7.30 programme for his story on motor rally champions Molly and Coral Taylor.

WATCH THE STORY HERE

Chris Gillett also won a second Quill for Disability Issues for “Olivia’s Story,” which was also broadcast on 7.30.

WATCH OLIVIA’S STORY