ABC MD Faces Senate Grilling

ABC Managing Director David Anderson took the heat from Coalition senators recently at the 2021 Senate Estimates hearings.

Government senators seemed clearly out to “get” the ABC for its coverage of several issues, but most particularly, Four Corners reports on alleged sexual misconduct by men in Parliament.

In the face of a barrage of loaded questions, Mr. Anderson stood firm, by saying the ABC would defend a defamation case brought about by minister Christian Porter, as well as standing by its reporting, which he said was in the public interest.

In his opening address, Mr. Anderson said:

“A free and independent media by its very nature occasionally makes life uncomfortable and difficult for governments of all persuasions, but this is what sets countries like Australia apart from those that limit press freedom or curtail basic liberties.

The Managing Director also faced loaded questions on the ABC’s involvement with The New Daily after the ABC pulled out of a deal to provide TV news to the internet publication which is sponsored by industry superannuation funds.

Sky New released this video of Mr. Anderson being questioned about the ABC’s social media policy for its employees.

Read the full Hansard transcript below. The ABC testimony starts on page 50.