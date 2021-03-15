Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

15 Mar 2021
0

Where Else But At The ABC?

Share this post

PinterestLinkedInSMS

The ABC has brought in new guidelines for the commissioning of new programming so as to ensure Australia’s full diversity is reflected on our screens.

The guidelines apply to all externally produced series ordered by two major divisions of the public broadcaster: entertainment and specialist, and regional and local.

Underrepresented Australians from communities will find a new voice, with gender diversity, Indigenous Australians, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, people living with a disability, and the LGBTQI+ community all being highlighted.

According to the ABC’s statement:

“The guidelines, which cover content commissioned across genres such as drama, comedy, children’s, factual and entertainment programs, will enrich the public broadcaster’s content by giving a platform to different voices, subjects and talent.”

READ THE FULL ABC STATEMENT HERE

Sally Riley, the head of ABC’s drama, comedy, and Indigenous programming, told the Sydney Morning Herald that the guidelines would benefit all ABC viewers:

“It makes our stories richer and more interesting.” 

“I want to change hearts and minds and the way to do that is to emotionally engage our audience with authentic stories. It will also be amazing for people from diverse backgrounds to see themselves portrayed on our screens. 

Australia is constantly changing and we need to reflect that on the ABC.”

READ THE SMH REPORT HERE

Share this post

PinterestLinkedInSMS

Recent News

ABC MD David Anderson webinar
10 Mar 2021
ABC Friends Submissions Made Public
20 Feb 2021
NEW ABC Friends T-shirts
17 Feb 2021
ABC Friends Vic Youth Engagement Project
17 Feb 2021
GetUp’s new documentary about attacks on the ABC
05 Feb 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW