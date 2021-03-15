ABC Scoops Documentary Awards

Share this post Pinterest LinkedIn Email SMS

The ABC has made an extraordinary showing at the inaugural Australian International Documentary Conference Awards, winning five of the six content categories.

The internationally lauded film The Australian Dream, produced by GoodThing Productions and Passion Pictures, and commissioned by the ABC’s Regional & Local division, won the AIDC Best Feature Documentary Award for its story about Indigenous AFL legend Adam Goodes and the broader issues of race, identity and belonging.

Miriam Margolyes Almost Australian, produced by Southern Pictures and distributed worldwide by ABC Commercial, won the AIDC Best Documentary/Factual Series Award for its “refreshing modern portrait of Australia.”

The jury called it:

“A feast for the senses for so many of us locked down at home. A pleasure to watch for both young and old. Wonderfully feel good.”

The powerful My Body Says, produced by Mama Bear Productions, won the AIDC Best Short-Form Documentary Award for exploring the mental health, hopes, and dreams of people from diverse backgrounds by examining their bodies.

ABC podcast The Eleventh – an explosive thriller about the 1975 dismissal of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam – won the AIDC Best Audio Documentary Award for making “a significant moment in political history accessible to a wide audience”.

The ABC’s interactive webAR experience Mt Resilience, which was made in association with ABC TV series Big Weather (and how to survive it), won the AIDC Award for Best Interactive/Immersive Documentary.

The AIDC jury also gave a special mention to ABC factual series Love on the Spectrum, which they said: “grabs you from the first minute and never lets go”.