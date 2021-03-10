ABC MD David Anderson webinar

Share this post Pinterest LinkedIn Email SMS

Australian stories – culture, identity and the importance of our cultural industries

ABC Managing Director David Anderson will speak about the role of the ABC not only as a trusted source of valued news, information and entertainment but also the importance of supporting Australian stories across the creative industries.

The webinar is free but bookings are essential.

Book here

Date: Monday 15 March 2021 05:00 pm – 06:30 pm

Contact: University Events – Lauren Elliott

Presented by: Ideas & Society Program

Type of Event: Alumni; Community Event; Public Lecture

Cost: Free to register

Guest speaker: David Anderson

Host: Associate Professor Andrea Carson

Introduction: Professor John Dewar AO

Program Organiser: Robert Manne

If you can’t make the live event, please book anyway and a recording of the event will be sent to your inbox.