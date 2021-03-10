Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

10 Mar 2021
0

ABC MD David Anderson webinar

Share this post

PinterestLinkedInSMS

Australian stories – culture, identity and the importance of our cultural industries

ABC Managing Director David Anderson will speak about the role of the ABC not only as a trusted source of valued news, information and entertainment but also the importance of supporting Australian stories across the creative industries.

The webinar is free but bookings are essential.

Book here

Date: Monday 15 March 2021 05:00 pm – 06:30 pm
Contact: University Events – Lauren Elliott
Presented by: Ideas & Society Program
Type of Event: Alumni; Community Event; Public Lecture
Cost: Free to register

Guest speaker: David Anderson
Host: Associate Professor Andrea Carson
Introduction: Professor John Dewar AO
Program Organiser: Robert Manne

If you can’t make the live event, please book anyway and a recording of the event will be sent to your inbox.

 

Share this post

PinterestLinkedInSMS

Recent News

ABC MD David Anderson webinar
10 Mar 2021
ABC Friends Submissions Made Public
20 Feb 2021
NEW ABC Friends T-shirts
17 Feb 2021
ABC Friends Vic Youth Engagement Project
17 Feb 2021
GetUp’s new documentary about attacks on the ABC
05 Feb 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW