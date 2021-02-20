ABC Friends Submissions Made Public
ABC Friends Submissions made to the Senate’s crucial inquiry into media diversity have been published for review, ahead of the inquiry itself.
The Parliamentary team running the inquiry had been overwhelmed with submissions.
CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE INQUIRY WEBSITE
Both the ABC Friends National Committee and ABC Friends Victoria member and former The Age Managing Director Ranald Macdonald made submissions.
You can read them below.
(ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds and Ranald Macdonald)
The inquiry, which is due to report by the 31st of March, has the following terms of reference:
The state of media diversity, independence and reliability in Australia and the impact that this has on public interest journalism and democracy, including:
– the current state of public interest journalism in Australia and any barriers to Australian voters’ ability to access reliable, accurate and independent news;
-
the effect of media concentration on democracy in Australia;
-
the impact of Australia’s media ownership laws on media concentration in Australia;
-
the impact of significant changes to media business models since the advent of online news and the barriers to viability and profitability of public interest news services;
-
the impact of online global platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter on the media industry and sharing of news in Australia;
-
the barriers faced by small, independent and community news outlets in Australia;
-
the role that a newswire service plays in supporting diverse public interest journalism in Australia;
-
the state of local, regional and rural media outlets in Australia;
-
the role of government in supporting a viable and diverse public interest journalism sector in Australia; and any other related matters.
Some submissions, including key ones from the ABC, the ABC Alumni and the Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA) have also been published.
Sub 61
Sub 27
Sub 3
Sub 14
Sub 26