GetUp’s new documentary about attacks on the ABC

Yesterday the activist group GetUp! premiered their short documentary Murdoch & Morrison V. The ABC.

The documentary outlines News Corp and the federal government’s decades-long campaign against the ABC’s funding and independence.

It features ABC Friends NSW’s former president Prof Ed Davis alongside ex-ABC Staff such as former executive Michael Ward and former ABC Life deputy editor Osman Faruqi. It also features powerful testimonies from survivors of the Black December bushfires and comments from artists and performers who rely on the ABC for work.

It’s an excellent tool for raising awareness about the fight for the ABC. Please watch and share it through your networks.