Introducing our New President
ABC Friends Victoria is pleased to announce the election of a new 2021 Committee and a new President: Michael Henry.
Michael, who replaces outgoing long-serving President Peter Monie, was elected at the final ABC Friends Victoria 2020 Annual General Meeting and the subsequent COM.
(Outgoing President Peter Monie)
A management consultant specialising in participative strategic planning and the planning and facilitation of change, his clients have included all levels of government and both the private and not-for-profit sectors.
He brings gravitas to the role, having been Corporate Affairs Manager at ICI Australia, National Director at Community Aid Abroad, Director at Australian Frontier, and a Ministerial Advisor in the Victorian Government.
Michael is former President of the United Nations Association of Australia (Victorian Division) and a former member of the Council of the Australian Institute of International Affairs (Victoria).
Michael is also the former Chair of Oxfam Australia and Deputy Chair of Oxfam International.
He has been a member of the Founding Board of Melbourne Forum, the Melbourne Advisory Council of the Centre for Social Impact, and the Board of Film Victoria.
Other Committee members and officeholders elected at the AGM were:
Vice President – Marcus May
Secretary – Gai Mooney
Treasurer – Bill Condon
Membership Secretary – Anne Maree Newbold
Committee Member – Rosie Spear
Committee Member – Peter Monie
Committee Member – Leonie Millar
Committee Member – Pamela Creed
Committee Member – Philip Corser
All were elected unopposed.
(Vice President Marcus May)
ABC Friends would like to thank Peter Monie and Leonie Millar for their generous work within the executive over many years, and we are very grateful that they will continue to contribute on the 2021 Victorian Committee.
(Peter Monie speaks to the crowd at a protest)
We also thank Sally Moseby and Neil Barter who retired from Committee after years of wonderful service. Both will continue to be very involved
(Sally Moseby – right)