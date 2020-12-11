Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
11 Dec 2020
Gavin Morris at the World Press Freedom Conference

“Gavin Morris was one of the speakers presenting at the World Press Freedom Conference held in the Netherlands this week. The topic for the conference was ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’ and included speakers such as Amal Clooney on the topic of ‘The Safety of Journalists’ and Hatice Cengiz, partner of Jamal Kashoggi who was murdered in Saudi Arabia. Gavin was one of a number of speakers who addressed the topic of ‘Why Public Media Matters’. It is worth quoting him:

“Truth wins… If the politicians are afraid of what we say, we need to say it louder”

