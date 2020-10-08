Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

08 Oct 2020
0

More Budget Pain for the ABC

This year’s Federal Budget may have been a boon for the business community, but the government has used it to ensure the ABC continues to suffer big losses.

By continuing its indexation freeze for another two years, the coalition government has ensured the public broadcaster loses tens of millions of dollars more.

The Guardian reports:

“The Morrison government has extended the ABCs funding freeze beyond 2022.

According to the budget papers, the ABCs operating budget drops from $880.6m in 2021-2022 to $866.5m in 2022-2023, which represents a 3.7% decrease in real terms from 2020-2021 to 2023-2024.

The ABC has already made significant cuts to staff and services after an $84m indexation freeze was announced in the 2018 budget.”

READ THE GUARDIAN ARTICLE HERE

The indexation freeze dates back to 2018, when Malcolm Turnbull decided to impose cuts on the ABC in real terms by preventing funding from keeping pace with inflation.

According to a report in The Australian:

“The ABC is set to face ongoing cuts to its budget in real terms, with funding for broadcasting — which covers the national broadcaster and SBS — subject to a 0.7 per cent decrease in real terms from 2019-20 to 2020-21, and a 3.7 per cent decrease in real terms from 2020-21 to 2023-24.

By not being able to keep pace with the real costs of conducting business, the ABC is slipping backwards in real funding levels every year, and this will now continue until 2024 at the earliest.

It was this indexation freeze which led to the ABC announcing cuts to programming and 250 redundancies in June this year.

The ABC blamed the funding freeze for stripping $84 million from the budget in a year.

So, with the freeze continuing until 2022, the ABC and its supporters should brace for more cuts, more programme losses and more redundancies.

Meanwhile the ABC has issued a budget response, saying the $41m “enhanced news gathering” initiative grant has not been renewed:

“The Budget papers show ABC funding will fall below current levels in the next triennium because funding for the enhanced newsgathering initiative is due to expire at the end of 2021-22.

This program has been in place since 2013 and has previously been renewed twice by the Coalition Government.

The initiative has given the ABC the ability to deliver more tailored and local news to communities and to bring news from across the country to a national audience.”

Recent News

Will the ABC be Forgotten in the October Budget?
23 Sep 2020
Greens back the ABC in social media battle
14 Sep 2020
ABC staff asked to subsidise emergency coverage
11 Sep 2020
Latest ABC Friends “Update” magazine
09 Sep 2020
Budget concerns grow for ABC funding
01 Sep 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW