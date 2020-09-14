Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

14 Sep 2020
0

Greens back the ABC in social media battle

ABC Friends is welcoming efforts by The Greens to make sure the ABC is not left out of a deal that could otherwise see money flow, once again, to Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers and other commercial news organisations.

The Guardian Australia online newspaper is reporting that Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has indicated her party could support a new law that would force Google and Facebook to pay for the news that they distribute on their sites, but only if the ABC and SBS are included.

At the moment, the legislation locks the ABC out of any compensation from the internet giants.

shy2

The Greens also want the government to come up with a scheme that would rescue the news wire service AAP, which is otherwise likely to close.

Senator Hanson-Young, who is The Greens’ communications spokeswoman, is reported to have said:

“If the government wants to save journalism in Australia, then they need to deliver more than a sugar hit to Murdoch.”

“The code as it is is incomplete, and it needs to be fixed if it is to pass the parliament and save public interest journalism.

“The ABC is Australia’s most trusted news source and there is no excuse for locking them out of any arrangements that force the tech giants to pay their fair share.”

“The ABC has been a punching bag of this government for too long. Fixing this code, including the public broadcasters and saving AAP, is what Australia’s news landscape requires.”

READ THE GUARDIAN ARTICLE HERE

ABC Friends Victoria President Peter Monie says ABC Friends is very grateful to The Greens, and Senator Hanson-Young in particular, for their ongoing support of our national public broadcaster.

Peter Monie said:

“To try to pass legislation that would see money going to News Limited and other commercial operations and not the ABC is entirely consistent with this government’s ideological attacks on the popular public broadcaster.”

“The Coalition wants to prop-up biased commercial media companies and diminish the ABC because only the public broadcaster fearlessly holds the government to account, and is entirely free of commercial and political influence.”

“We would like to thank Senator Hanson-Young for her unwavering support for our ABC, and wish her and The Greens success in their efforts to stop this unfair legislation in its current form.”

Peter Monie square

(ABC Friends VIC President Peter Monie)

Recent News

ABC staff asked to subsidise emergency coverage
11 Sep 2020
Latest ABC Friends “Update” magazine
09 Sep 2020
Budget concerns grow for ABC funding
01 Sep 2020
We Must Act Now!
21 Aug 2020
Webinar: Stand up for the ABC
21 Aug 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW