ABC Friends News

The ABC is under threat. We need to let our government know that the Australian community trusts, values and relies on a well funded ABC. Please let Paul Fletcher, the Minister for Communications, know that you expect the ABC to be sufficiently resourced to deliver on its charter.

You can also contact the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg on this form and the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison on this form.

We need to let all politicians know that sustainable funding for the ABC is important to us.

So please write to and/or call your local member and the Victorian Senators. Details of all Victorian Senators are below. You can find your local member’s details here.

All parliamentarians are busy so keep your correspondence short, sharp and simple.

Some things you could include are:

how you trust the ABC

how you rely on the ABC for information/entertainment/children’s programs/etc

that you understand that an independent broadcaster is essential for a functioning democracy

that funding cuts are decimating the ABC

that funding must be restored

Write to Paul Fletcher Read or edit the petition Dear Minister, Please listen to the Australian people regarding the ABC and ensure that it is adequately funded. The 2020 Roy Morgan survey showed nearly 80% of Australians want ABC funding maintained and 50% want it increased. The percentages were similar across all age groups. And the 2020 international Reuters survey of media as well as the Roy Morgan survey showed the most trusted news source in Australia is the ABC. The ABC is the source that Australians turn to for accurate and trustworthy news and information. In these challenging times with COVID-19, it is also the source of educational content for and entertainment for children. Please recognise the ABC's funding need by ensuring that adequate funding is restored in the upcoming budget. Regards

Victorian Senators

August 2020