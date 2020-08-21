ABC Friends News

We Must Act Now!
The ABC is under threat. We need to let our government know that the Australian community trusts, values and relies on a well funded ABC. Please let Paul Fletcher, the Minister for Communications, know that you expect the ABC to be sufficiently resourced to deliver on its charter.
Add your details to the email below and submit. You can send the email as it is, or write your own message.
You can also contact the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg on this form and the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison on this form.
We need to let all politicians know that sustainable funding for the ABC is important to us.
So please write to and/or call your local member and the Victorian Senators. Details of all Victorian Senators are below. You can find your local member’s details here.
All parliamentarians are busy so keep your correspondence short, sharp and simple.
Some things you could include are:
- how you trust the ABC
- how you rely on the ABC for information/entertainment/children’s programs/etc
- that you understand that an independent broadcaster is essential for a functioning democracy
- that funding cuts are decimating the ABC
- that funding must be restored
Please pass this on to your friends and contacts so we can spread word.
Write to Paul FletcherRead or edit the petition
Victorian Senators
August 2020
|Title
|Surname
|First name
|Party
|Phone
|email address
|Senator the Hon
|Carr
|Kim
|ALP
|(03) 9639 2798
|senator.carr@aph.gov.au
|Senator
|Ciccone
|Raffaele
|ALP
|(03) 9890 7022
|senator.ciccone@aph.gov.au
|Senator
|Di Natale
|Richard
|AG
|1300 883 502 /
(03) 9232 8140
|senator.dinatale@aph.gov.au
|Senator the Hon
|Henderson
|Sarah
|LP
|(03) 5221 5900
|sarahhenderson.com.au/contact/
|Senator the Hon
|Hume
|Jane
|LP
|(03) 9428 1773
|senator.hume@aph.gov.au
|Senator
|Kitching
|Kimberley
|ALP
|(03) 9374 1640
|senator.kitching@aph.gov.au
|Senator the Hon
|McKenzie
|Bridget
|NATS
|1300 889 103 /
(02) 6024 2560
|senator.mckenzie@aph.gov.au
|Senator
|Paterson
|James
|LP
|(03) 9690 2201
|senator.paterson@aph.gov.au
|Senator
|Rice
|Janet
|AG
|1300 784 377 /
(03) 9381 1446
|senator.rice@aph.gov.au
|Senator the Hon
|Ryan
|Scott
|LP
|(03) 9326 1088
|scottryan.com.au/email
|Senator
|Van
|David
|LP
|(03) 9660 6660
|senator.van@aph.gov.au
|Senator
|Walsh
|Jess
|ALP
|(03) 9232 8860
|senator.walsh@aph.gov.au