Webinar: Stand up for the ABC

Why is the ABC so important for so many Australians?

What’s at risk if the cuts continue – and what’s already gone?

What’s the real story on ABC funding?

What impact will the big technology companies have on our public broadcaster?

Kerry O’Brien needs no introduction. A multi award-winning journalist, he presented Lateline, the 7:30 Report and Four Corners for many years. Since his retirement in 2016 he has remained active in Australian public life.

Emma Dawson is the Executive Director of Per Capita, an independent think tank that conducts rigorous research to address the challenges our nation must face in the next decade and beyond. Emma is the author of Per Capita's recent report, "It's Our ABC".

Emeritus Professor Ed Davis, AM, is the President of ABC Friends NSW & ACT and the Vice-President of ABC Friends National. An economist by training, he is a powerful advocate for a well-funded, independent public broadcaster.

WHEN: September 2, 2020 at 4pm – 5pm

WHERE: Online Event using Zoom

CONTACT: Cassandra Parkinson · nsw@abcfriends.org.au

Presented by ABC Friends NSW & ACT

