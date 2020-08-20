Winning slogans announced

We are pleased to announce the winners of our slogan competition. After receiving more than three hundred entries we faced the challenge of shortlisting ten slogans. It was difficult because the overall quality of entries was excellent. More than four hundred members voted for their favourite slogan and this determined the winners:

First prize: “The ABC for truth – not profit”

Winner: Barry Clarke – pictured right

Prize: $150 book voucher plus $100 restaurant voucher

Second prize: “Australia’s heartbeat – the ABC”

Winner: Marcus Ross

Prize: $100 book voucher plus one years free membership of ABC Friends

Third prize: “Your lives, your issues, your ABC”

Winner: Jill Bamforth

Prize: One years free membership of ABC Friends plus an ABCF t-shirt

All winners have been notified and prizes will be forwarded to them. These slogans will be used on various ABC Friends promotional material over the coming years.

Thanks to everyone who entered and/or voted. We loved the fact that so many people engaged with this competition.