Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

20 Aug 2020
0

Winning slogans announced

We are pleased to announce the winners of our slogan competition. After receiving more than three hundred entries we faced the challenge of shortlisting ten slogans. It was difficult because the overall quality of entries was excellent. More than four hundred members voted for their favourite slogan and this determined the winners:

  • First prize: “The ABC for truth – not profit”
    Winner: Barry Clarke – pictured right
    Prize: $150 book voucher plus $100 restaurant voucher
  • Second prize: “Australia’s heartbeat – the ABC”
    Winner: Marcus Ross
    Prize: $100 book voucher plus one years free membership of ABC Friends
  • Third prize: “Your lives, your issues, your ABC”
    Winner: Jill Bamforth
    Prize: One years free membership of ABC Friends plus an ABCF t-shirt

All winners have been notified and prizes will be forwarded to them. These slogans will be used on various ABC Friends promotional material over the coming years.

Thanks to everyone who entered and/or voted. We loved the fact that so many people engaged with this competition.

Recent News

We Must Act Now!
21 Aug 2020
Webinar: Stand up for the ABC
21 Aug 2020
The reality about cuts to Your ABC
17 Jul 2020
Police recommend charges against ABC journalist
02 Jul 2020
Demonstration in Geelong
01 Jul 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW