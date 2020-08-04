BBC Murdoch documentary unlikely to air in Australia
A letter from the ABC to ABC Friends Victoria reveals a provocative BBC Documentary, “The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty,” is unlikely to be broadcast in Australia.
The three-part documentary, which has already been aired by the BBC in the UK, takes a candid look at Rupert Murdoch, his family, his businesses, and his extraordinary multinational political influence.
Even Britain’s conservative “The Telegraph” newspaper called the documentary “enjoyably gossipy” and better than “any fictional drama.”
But it appears the documentary will not be aired in Australia.
That’s because the BBC’s international arm “BBC Worldwide,” which is a commercial operation, has an agreement with Foxtel in Australia which gives Foxtel the right to broadcast BBC programs here first.
The ABC would have to wait a year after Foxtel broadcast the documentary in Australia, and it would be extraordinary for Foxtel in Australia, which stands firmly in the Murdoch media camp, to ever want to put it to air.
All of this became clear after an email exchange between the ABC and ABC Friends Victoria.
ABC Friends Victoria wrote to the ABC saying:
[We] believe the BBC production on The Murdoch Dynasty has been well received, and wonder why the ABC hasn’t picked it up. Considering the huge effort Murdoch puts into undermining the ABC’s credibility [we] would have thought this top rater would be naturally broadcast here.”
ABC “Audience Support” responded:
The ABC does not currently have the rights to broadcast this documentary, so I have noted your interest to see it for ABC TV so that they are aware of audience demand.
The ABC is always seeking new and interesting programs, however the increase in the number of freeview television channels and online streaming entities in Australia over the past few years has seen the cost of acquiring television content increase. This, in conjunction with budget constraints means that the ABC is not always able to bring as much new and different content to viewers as it would otherwise like. Licensing agreements often come with exclusivity clauses, or run for a few years, so there is a limited number of series that the ABC can acquire. An example of that was the re-signing in 2019 of a contract between BBC Worldwide and Foxtel which allows Foxtel first run of BBC programs. Subsequently, this means the ABC does not have an opportunity to acquire BBC Worldwide programs until 12 months after their premiere on Foxtel.
Thank you again for writing and for your interest in ABC TV. Regards ABC Audience Support”