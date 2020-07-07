Competition: Why is the ABC important?

We’d like you to come up with a slogan of eight words or less to explain why the ABC is important.

Prizes

1st Prize – Book voucher ($150) plus two free tickets to the ABCF dinner in November

2nd Prize – Book voucher ($100) plus one year’s free membership to ABCF

3rd Prize – One year’s free membership plus an ABCF t-shirt

The competition is open to adults in Victoria. You can enter as many times as you like. Entries close midnight 20th July 2020. After the closing date, ABC Friends State Committee will shortlist the best ten entries. These will be displayed on our website for members to vote for the winning slogan.

The best slogans will be adopted by ABCF and may be used in future campaigns.