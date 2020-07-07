Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

07 Jul 2020
0

Competition: Why is the ABC important?

We’d like you to come up with a slogan of eight words or less to explain why the ABC is important.

Prizes

1st Prize – Book voucher ($150) plus two free tickets to the ABCF dinner in November
2nd Prize – Book voucher ($100) plus one year’s free membership to ABCF
3rd Prize – One year’s free membership plus an ABCF t-shirt

The competition is open to adults in Victoria. You can enter as many times as you like. Entries close midnight 20th July 2020. After the closing date, ABC Friends State Committee will shortlist the best ten entries. These will be displayed on our website for members to vote for the winning slogan.

The best slogans will be adopted by ABCF and may be used in future campaigns.

Enter here

Recent News

Police recommend charges against ABC journalist
02 Jul 2020
Demonstration in Geelong
01 Jul 2020
Welcome words from Buttrose; more government attacks
28 Jun 2020
Write to Paul Fletcher and Bridget Mckenzie
26 Jun 2020
“Dismay” at latest cuts to Our ABC
24 Jun 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW