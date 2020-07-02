Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

02 Jul 2020
0

POLICE RECOMMEND CHARGES AGAINST ABC JOURNALIST

ABC Friends Victoria is appalled at the news that Federal Police have gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions, recommending ABC journalist Dan Oakes be charged in relation to the “Afghan Files” report.

In a clear threat to media freedom in Australia, police have confirmed officers have sent a brief of evidence to the Commonwealth DPP, which will now weigh up whether to lay charges.

CLARKOAKES

(Journalists Sam Clarke and Dan Oakes)

READ ABC COVERAGE OF THE STORY

ABC journalists Dan Oakes and Sam Clark were first notified they were under investigation nearly two years ago, after publishing a series of stories known as the “Afghan Files.”

It’s understood Sam Clarke is excluded from the brief of evidence sent to the DPP.

The story, which resulted from a leak, outlined defence department secrets, including allegations Australian soldiers killed unarmed women and children.

THE AFGHAN FILES STORY

DavidAndersonCorpSite-500x375

(ABC Managing Director David Anderson)

ABC Managing Director David Anderson has written a statement in support of Mr. Oakes.

In it, he says:

This is a disappointing and disturbing development. The Afghan Files is factual and important reporting which exposed allegations about Australian soldiers committing war crimes in Afghanistan. Its accuracy has never been challenged.

The AFP has advised it won’t be taking any further action against ABC journalist Sam Clark, who also worked on the Afghan Files. We welcome that news.

The ABC fully backs Dan and we will continue to support him however we can. Doing accurate journalism that is clearly in the public interest should not be an offence.

READ THE FULL DAVID ANDERSON STATEMENT

Recent News

Demonstration in Geelong
01 Jul 2020
Welcome words from Buttrose; more government attacks
28 Jun 2020
Write to Paul Fletcher and Bridget Mckenzie
26 Jun 2020
“Dismay” at latest cuts to Our ABC
24 Jun 2020
Competition: Why is the ABC important?
22 Jun 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW