Demonstration in Geelong
In rapid response to the ABC cutback announcement, ABC Friends Geelong held a ‘Silent Vigil’ outside Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson’s office.
They attracted considerable support from the passing traffic!
ABC Friends Geelong President Michael Kinane said that the Corangamite citizens were very supportive of the ABC and horrified at the defunding of the ABC by the Liberal-National government and the resulting staff and programming cuts.
Mr. Kinane earlier met with Federal MP for Corangamite, Libby Coker, outside the Geelong ABC offices who confirmed the Labor Party’s support for a properly funded and independent ABC.