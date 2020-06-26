Write to Paul Fletcher and Bridget Mckenzie

You can send a letter to Paul Fletcher (Minister for Communications) and to Bridget McKenzie (Leader of the Nationals in the Senate) here. Messages will be sent to their Parliamentary email addresses. We have provided some text to get you started but please edit it as you see fit.

Please enter your first name in the first box, your surname in the second and your email address in the third.

They will be added to the bottom of the message (the fourth box) so there is no need to put them in the body.

Write to Paul Fletcher Read or edit the petition Dear Mr Fletcher This is a plea to you and your Government to immediately waive the indexation impost of $84 million on our ABC. A recent Roy Morgan Survey has shown that nearly 80% of Australians want ABC Funding maintained and 50% want it increased. Please recognise the public will. Your decisions are in process of causing further cuts to ABC staffing; please immediately review those decisions. The ABC's value to this nation has never been been more apparent than now, following the life-saving broadcasts during the horrendous bush fires and of course the ABC’s role in serving the nation during the Covid-19 crisis - ensuring that people are informed. I’m sure you are aware that, according to the Nielsen surveys, the ABC has become the "go to” trusted news source. And, during the Covid lockdown, the ABC has worked to increase educational material to assist education at home. Please recognise the ABC's funding need by immediately rescinding the decision to impose further cuts to the ABC. Regards **your signature** BCC yourself Send Now 189 signatures Share this with your friends: