26 Jun 2020
0

Write to Paul Fletcher and Bridget Mckenzie

You can send a letter to Paul Fletcher (Minister for Communications) and to Bridget McKenzie (Leader of the Nationals in the Senate) here. Messages will be sent to their Parliamentary email addresses. We have provided some text to get you started but please edit it as you see fit.

Write to Paul Fletcher

189 signatures

Write to Bridget McKenzie

148 signatures

