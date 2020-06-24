“DISMAY” AT LATEST CUTS TO OUR ABC
ABC Friends Victoria is extremely dismayed at the news of further, savage, cuts to our ABC.
ABC Managing director David Anderson has published a statement outlining 250 further job cuts, and the loss of programmes such as the 7.45 am local radio news bulletins and much more.
READ DAVID ANDERSON’S FULL STATEMENT HERE
The cuts come as a result of the federal government’s ideologically-driven attack on the ABC, creating a budget shortfall of more than $100m every year.
(Facebook post by ABC Business Editor Peter Ryan)
In the statement, Mr. Anderson says:
A fortnight ago we opened a process that allowed people to express an interest in redundancy. Today we will begin a second formal Expression of Interest process in those divisions where there are likely to be 10 or more redundancies. We have also notified other employees of their potential redundancy today. Following the completion of the second EOI process in a fortnight, we will commence further consultation with staff and unions.
We anticipate we may farewell as many as 250 people through this process, valued colleagues who have made tremendous contributions to the ABC. After consultation, those who are leaving do so with our thanks and best wishes for the future.
This is a difficult time for everyone. But the changes we have announced today are necessary to ensure the continuation of the essential services we provide in an increasingly challenging global media market. The changes we make today will strengthen our position for the next five years and beyond.
READ AN ABC NEWS REPORT ABOUT THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE
All of this comes in spite of clear, independent, information saying more than three-quarters of Australians want the cuts to the ABC to stop.
ABC Friends Victoria commissioned a survey by the respected Roy Morgan research organisation, that said only 9% of Australians supported these savage government cutbacks to our national broadcaster.