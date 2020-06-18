Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
18 Jun 2020
LATEST ABC FRIENDS “UPDATE” MAGAZINE

The latest “Update” magazine is now available for reading.

As Editor Mal Hewitt puts it:

It must be recognised that, over the past eight months, ABC staff have performed magnificently in order to ensure that the Australian community is both informed and safe, despite the savage funding cuts from an unsympathetic and unappreciative Federal Government. This despite many calls from the community to increase funding to cover the ABC’s role as national emergency broadcaster.

Please take a while to read about all the issues.

