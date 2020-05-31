Australians overwhelmingly oppose ABC budget cuts

76% of Australians oppose any further cuts to the ABC’s budget and 49% believe it should get more Federal Government funding.

The findings of an independent Roy Morgan national opinion poll, commissioned with your generous help by ABC Friends Victoria, serve as a warning to the Government that voters have had enough of budget cuts to the national broadcaster. Successive Governments have reduced ABC funding by a total of $783 million since 2014.

CALL TO ACTION

We ask all our Members and Supporters to contact the Prime Minister and the Treasurer, calling for a halt to further cuts, including the $84 million indexation cuts which, if not withdrawn, will cost another 200 ABC jobs – on top of the huge cuts already imposed since 2014. You can use the form below to contact the Treasurer. Please use this form to contact the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. You can cut and paste the text below and edit it as required.

Please restore the $84m cuts imposed on the ABC Read or edit the petition Dear Treasurer This is a plea to you and your Government to immediately waive the indexation impost of $84 million on our ABC. A recent Roy Morgan Survey has shown that nearly 80% of Australians want ABC Funding maintained and 50% want it increased. Please recognise the public will. The ABC's value to this nation has never been been more apparent than now, following the life-saving broadcasts during the horrendous bush fires and of course the ABC’s role in serving the nation during the Covid-19 crisis - ensuring that people are informed. I’m sure you are aware that, according to the Nielsen surveys, the ABC has become the "go to” trusted news source. And, during the Covid lockdown, the ABC has worked to increase educational material to assist education at home. Please recognise the ABC's funding need by immediately rescinding the decision to impose further cuts to the ABC. Regards **your signature** BCC yourself Send Now 1,115 signatures Share this with your friends:

The survey shows Australians overwhelmingly turn to the ABC in times of crisis, underlining the national broadcaster’s critical role in the bushfire crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poll also found that 71% of adult Australians value the ABC for its independence and 77% say they can rely on it for accurate information. There is little support for claims that the ABC is biased – only 13% do not value the ABC for its independence and only 12% disagree that it can be relied on for accurate information.

49% of people told the pollsters that Government funding for the ABC should be increased, 27% believe funding should be maintained at current levels and only 9% support further cuts.

“Budget cuts threaten the very ABC services that Australians value – crisis information, news and current affairs, educational children’s programming, the Arts and quality drama.”

“There is strong community support for the ABC across the community. Voters of all political persuasions value the ABC – something the Government should consider as it plans the Federal Budget. The ABC’s performance during the bushfires and the COVID-19 crisis was exemplary and came at great cost. The ABC should be strengthened in the Budget, not further slashed.”

Read the full survey report here

CALL TO ACTION

We ask all our Members and Supporters to contact the Prime Minister and the Treasurer, calling for a halt to further cuts, including the $84 million indexation cuts which, if not withdrawn, will cost another 200 ABC jobs – on top of the huge cuts already imposed since 2014. You can use the form below to contact the Treasurer. Please use this form to contact the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. You can cut and paste the text below and edit it as required.