Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

31 May 2020
0

Australians overwhelmingly oppose ABC budget cuts

76% of Australians oppose any further cuts to the ABC’s budget and 49% believe it should get more Federal Government funding.

The findings of an independent Roy Morgan national opinion poll, commissioned with your generous help by ABC Friends Victoria, serve as a warning to the Government that voters have had enough of budget cuts to the national broadcaster. Successive Governments have reduced ABC funding by a total of $783 million since 2014.

CALL TO ACTION

We ask all our Members and Supporters to contact the Prime Minister and the Treasurer, calling for a halt to further cuts, including the $84 million indexation cuts which, if not withdrawn, will cost another 200 ABC jobs – on top of the huge cuts already imposed since 2014. You can use the form below to contact the Treasurer. Please use this form to contact the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. You can cut and paste the text below and edit it as required.

Please restore the $84m cuts imposed on the ABC

**your signature**

1,115 signatures

Share this with your friends:

   

The survey shows Australians overwhelmingly turn to the ABC in times of crisis, underlining the national broadcaster’s critical role in the bushfire crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan Survey 2020_Page_12

The poll also found that 71% of adult Australians value the ABC for its independence and 77% say they can rely on it for accurate information.  There is little support for claims that the ABC is biased – only 13% do not value the ABC for its independence and only 12% disagree that it can be relied on for accurate information.

Morgan Survey 2020_Page_17

49% of people told the pollsters  that Government funding for the ABC should be increased, 27% believe funding should be maintained at current levels and only 9% support further cuts.

“Budget cuts threaten the very ABC services that Australians value – crisis information, news and current affairs, educational children’s programming, the Arts and quality drama.”

“There is strong community support for the ABC across the community. Voters of all political persuasions value the ABC – something the Government should consider as it plans the Federal Budget. The ABC’s performance during the bushfires and the COVID-19 crisis was exemplary and came at great cost. The ABC should be strengthened in the Budget, not further slashed.”

Read the full survey report here

CALL TO ACTION

We ask all our Members and Supporters to contact the Prime Minister and the Treasurer, calling for a halt to further cuts, including the $84 million indexation cuts which, if not withdrawn, will cost another 200 ABC jobs – on top of the huge cuts already imposed since 2014. You can use the form below to contact the Treasurer. Please use this form to contact the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. You can cut and paste the text below and edit it as required.

Please restore the $84m cuts imposed on the ABC

**your signature**

1,115 signatures

Share this with your friends:

   

Recent News

ABC boss takes pay cut; cancels bonuses
21 May 2020
New map shows ABC more important than ever
20 May 2020
Urgent re-think needed as ABC braces for severe cuts
14 May 2020
Survey: Coalition ABC cuts amount to almost $800M
04 May 2020
High praise for ABC from Vic Premier
01 May 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW