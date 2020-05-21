ABC BOSS TAKES PAY CUT; CANCELS BONUSES
The ABC’s Managing Director, David Anderson, has written to staff, telling them he will take a temporary 5% pay cut and will eliminate bonuses for himself and other senior managers this year.
The email message, distributed on Wednesday (May 20th, 2020), comes as staff brace for a round of further job losses.
(David Anderson)
The email said:
The ABC decided in April that it was not appropriate in the current environment to pay bonuses to senior executives or any salary at-risk payments this financial year, and as managing director, I declined the 2% increase that would have been paid to me pursuant to the Remuneration Tribunal determination this July.
I also requested (and had approved) that my salary be reduced by 5% from April until the end of September. The savings realised from these measures, and other reductions to expenditure this financial year, have contributed to content initiatives during the global pandemic.
According to a report this week in the Guardian Australia, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has written to Mr. Anderson, urging him not to allow the 2% wage increase for staff negotiated during the ABC’s last Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.
Former ABC journalist Matt Peacock had this to say:
The journalists’ union, the MEAA, has blasted the minister for making such a suggestion, accusing him of interference in ABC affairs.
(Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has done nothing to recognise the ABC’s amazing work during the summer bushfire crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic)