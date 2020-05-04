Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

04 May 2020
0

SURVEY: COALITION ABC CUTS AMOUNT TO ALMOST $800M

A report in The Guardian says successive coalition governments have cut $783m out of our ABC since Tony Abbott first came to power.

The Guardian is quoting a new study conducted by the independent think tank Per Capita, which says the ABC is now operating with the smallest budget since the Howard government’s 2% funding cut in 1996 removed $55m from the ABC’s triennial funding but with vastly more services.

1541_image_original

READ THE GUARDIAN ARTICLE HERE

It says the number of hours of original scripted (drama) content on ABC TV has been cut in half.

All of these cuts happened as the ABC was expanding into online services, without any additional funding.

More cuts to programming, services and jobs are expected in the next financial year despite six years of downsizing, including the loss of more than 1,000 jobs. 

The budget cutbacks over three ABC triennial funding periods – the current one ends in 2022 – have resulted in a significant reduction in programming and services including the end of local sport on TV, Olympics on ABC radioand non-news television production outside Melbourne and Sydney.

Five local newsrooms have closed as have most of the broadcast facilities in the smaller states, and shortwave radio in the Northern Territory has been shut down.

The Per Capita study was commissioned by the GetUp political lobbying organisation.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

qanda-2

 

Recent News

High praise for ABC from Vic Premier
01 May 2020
ABC proves its worth in a crisis with massive upswing
17 Apr 2020
We are asking for financial help so we can promote the truth
16 Apr 2020
ABC Friends Vic welcomes High Court decision on AFP
15 Apr 2020
More ABC education & Bluey wins an Emmy!
02 Apr 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW