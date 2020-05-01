Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Member login
01 May 2020
HIGH PRAISE FOR ABC FROM VIC PREMIER

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has taken to social media to praise the ABC for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Andrews thanked the national broadcaster for its efforts to provide educational resources to children who are not attending school.

“Our teachers have done an incredible job to switch from the classroom to the kitchen table,” he wrote, “but I want to thank ABC Australia too.”

He continued:

They’ve made thousands of resources available on their website. They’re running educational programs all day.

And it’s all designed to complement what our hard-working educators are teaching in the (virtual) classroom.

I know remote learning isn’t always easy – but it’s a team effort.

And we’ll get through this together.

In another post, he said the ABC was “always there for Victorians.”

andrews tweetMeanwhile, make sure you catch the ABC’s daily “Coronacast” podcast every day – hosted by Dr. Norman Swan.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

 

