ABC Friends News

17 Apr 2020
0

ABC PROVES ITS WORTH IN A CRISIS WITH MASSIVE UPSWING

ABC News websites increased their audiences by more than 50% in March, as the country deals with this pandemic.

The internet news offering by the ABC has enjoyed the top spot in the Nielsen Digital Content Ratings (DCR) for the past three months, with Australians flocking to the service for its excellent coverage of the bushfire crisis.

The Nielsen Digital Content Ratings have confirmed just how much traffic to Australian news publishers has grown for the month of March. There was a time when reaching 10m was a major landmark and one first achieved by news.com.au. However this month there were seven publishers with a monthly unique audience over 11m. – Mediaweek

But the 53% surge in March has now increased this top-ranked news service’s audience to more than 15m unique viewers.

READ FULL COVERAGE OF THE RESULTS

The extraordinary uptake in ABC News offerings follows it taking the ratings lead from News Limited in February this year (2020).

The ABC overtook News Limited in the digital ratings, putting the Nine mastheads (formerly Fairfax) in third place.

In spite of these successes, and the crucial role our national broadcaster is playing, the Federal Government has given no indication that it will reverse its vicious cuts to the ABC budget this year.

READ THE MEDIAWEEK ARTICLE

Screen Shot 2020-03-18 at 5.05.17 pm

 

 

