ABC Friends News

15 Apr 2020
ABC Friends Vic welcomes High Court decision on AFP

ABC Friends Victoria President, Peter Monie, has welcomed the High Court ruling that at least one of the highly irregular raids undertaken by the AFP – on a News Ltd journalist – was unlawful.

It seems that when the Australian Federal Police decided to raid News Limited journalist Annika Smethurst’s Canberra home, they failed to take the correct steps in obtaining the warrant.

“It’s very welcome news that this has been exposed, and that the raid is subsequently unlawful,” Peter Monie said.

“However,” he said, “we do have severe reservations that the ruling allows police to still keep the evidence they collected.”

The High Court case follows the Federal Court’s ruling, in February this year (2020), that the AFP raid on the ABC’S Sydney headquarters was legal.

The ABC’s legal challenge to the validity of the raid failed, and it was ordered to pay costs.

SMETH

(News Limited Journalist Annika Smethurst)

