MORE ABC EDUCATION & BLUEY WINS AN EMMY!

With so many children forced to home-school during the COVID19 pandemic, the ABC is launching an expanded schedule of free education content to support them, their teachers and parents.

In a statement, the ABC said that to enhance its educational programming, ABC Education was working with state and territory education departments and other education providers to deliver additional curriculum-linked content to children of all ages.

In the statement, Managing Director David Anderson said:

“Our expanded schedule will complement the many hours of education content already available on the ABC across multiple platforms and we will build on that programming as required. Australians trust and rely on the ABC and this is another way we can contribute to and support the community.”

News of the educational ramp-up comes as the animated ABC children’s show Bluey was awarded an International Emmy Award.

Australia’s favourite cartoon blue heeler, Bluey is the most-watched show in the history of ABC iview

The seven-minute programmes are produced by Brisbane-based Ludo Studio.