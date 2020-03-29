ABC DECLARED AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE!
Our opinion, the ABC has always been an emergency service, but it has now been declared an ESSENTIAL service as Australia deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email to staff, Managing Director David Anderson said:
“…I have spoken to the Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher who confirmed that the ABC is an essential service that must continue to operate through the public shut-down. The public shut-down does not prevent ABC staff from performing their duties.”
(Managing Director David Anderson and Chair Ita Buttrose)
And later:
“While the need to shut-down non-essential services is clearly understood by all of us, it is also crucial that the ABC and its staff can continue gathering news and information and providing broadcast services to Australian audiences.
“Every day millions of Australians are turning to us across all platforms for information, advice and much more. We need to ensure we continue to meet this expectation to our highest abilities.”
Also good news is an ABC statement that, in spite of recent reports, the Foreign Correspondent programme would be axed, the much-loved show would continue.
The statement said:
“Many program episodes for the current season have already been shot, and we are also able to revisit and update previous stories,” ABC said in a statement.
“As a result, we can confirm Foreign Correspondent will be completing its full season this year. There is no suggestion of the program being cancelled.
READ A REPORT ABOUT THIS FROM THE TV TONIGHT WEBSITE