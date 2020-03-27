Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

27 Mar 2020
0

The ABC shines again – vital truth-telling

Australia is gripped by the COVID-19 crisis and ABC health broadcaster Dr Norman Swan is stepping up to lead coverage and give warnings and advice.

Just as the ABC saved many lives during this summer’s massive bushfires by providing around-the-clock emergency services, Dr Swan and his colleagues are providing similarly valuable service for the current pandemic.

Nevertheless the government continues its cuts to ABC funding even though the crises are putting increased pressure on tight programme budgets.

Dr Swan’s contribution was recognised during QandA this week when he was nominated by panelist Sam Mostyn to be used by the government as its Public Information Officer — given that he is filling a void that appears to be left by the government.

As well as his tireless work on ABC Radio and Television Norman Swan is also producing an extremely popular daily podcast called Coronacast. Every day he and his team collate all of the most important information and provide it to the nation through this podcast.

HELP US SAVE OUR CRUCIAL ABC

In spite of the ABC’s extraordinary response to these national disasters the Coalition Government continues to undermine it through underfunding and silly off-the-cuff cost-saving suggestions.

We have set up a web page where you can contact the Treasurer easily and send him a letter expressing your concerns.

WRITE TO THE TREASURER

Recent News

ABC DECLARED AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE!
29 Mar 2020
ABC DELAYS 5-YEAR PLAN & JOB CUTS
19 Mar 2020
YOUR ABC STEPS UP IN ANOTHER CRISIS
18 Mar 2020
BIG TURNOUT FOR “SAVE THE ABC” BBQ
12 Mar 2020
THE ABC’S “CRUSHING DEFEAT” IN THE FEDERAL COURT
27 Feb 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW