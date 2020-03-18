Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
18 Mar 2020
YOUR ABC STEPS UP IN ANOTHER CRISIS

Australia is gripped by the COVID-19 crisis, and ABC health broadcaster Dr. Norman Swan is stepping up to lead coverage, and to give warnings and advice.

Some are saying he’s been filling a void left by the government.

Just as the ABC saved lives during this summer’s massive bushfires by providing around-the-clock bushfire emergency services, Dr. Swan is providing the same sort of service for the current pandemic.

Nevertheless, the government continues with its cuts to ABC funding, even though the crises are putting increased pressure on tight programme budgets.

Dr. Swan’s contribution was recognised during QandA, when he was nominated by panelist Sam Mostyn to be used by the government as its public information officer, given that he is filling a void that appears to be left by the government.

As well as his tireless work on ABC Radio and Television, Norman Swan is now producing a daily, and extremely popular podcast called “Coronacast.”

Every day he and his team collate all of the most important information and provide it to the nation through this podcast.

Dr. Norman Swan is also renowned for saving his science broadcaster colleague Robyn Williams’ life after the latter collapsed from a cardiac arrest.

