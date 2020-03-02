SAVE THE ABC BBQ WITH ANTHONY ALBANESE MP

Kate Thwaites MP, Federal member for Jagajaga, is hosting a bbq this Sunday.

ABC Friends will be there too if you’d like to know more about what we do…

Sunday 8th March

12.30pm – 2.00pm

Malahang Reserve

Cnr Southern and Oriel Roads, West Heidelberg

RSVP to 9459 1411 or jagajagarsvp@gmail.com

FaceBook event page

Since 2013 the ABC has been under constant attack from the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Governments. Budget cuts, constant reviews and vicious ideological attacks on the ABC have hurt its ability to deliver vital services. Let’s get together and show our support for the ABC.