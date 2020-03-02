Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
02 Mar 2020
SAVE THE ABC BBQ WITH ANTHONY ALBANESE MP

Kate Thwaites MP, Federal member for Jagajaga, is hosting a bbq this Sunday.

ABC Friends will be there too if you’d like to know more about what we do…

Since 2013 the ABC has been under constant attack from the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Governments. Budget cuts, constant reviews and vicious ideological attacks on the ABC have hurt its ability to deliver vital services. Let’s get together and show our support for the ABC.

