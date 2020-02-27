Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
27 Feb 2020
THE ABC’S “CRUSHING DEFEAT” IN THE FEDERAL COURT

The Former Four Corners reporter and Media Watch host, Jonathan Holmes, has written a thought-provoking critique of the recent Federal Court ruling in support of the Federal Police.

The ABC had challenged the legal validity of last year’s raids on the ABC. The AFP seized files related to an investigation being conducted into the leaking of secret information about alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan.

But the Federal Court ruled against the ABC’s application and ordered the beleaguered public broadcaster to pay the AFP’s costs.

The ABC suffered a crushing defeat.

“The judgment of Federal Court Justice Wendy Abraham could not have been more comprehensively dismissive of the ABC’s arguments.”

Jonathan Holmes has “pulled apart” the court ruling for us.

“…this should come as no surprise. The Australian courts – and particularly the Federal Court – have demonstrated time after time that the freedom of the press weighs little in the scale, compared with the interests of civil litigants or public prosecutors”

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

 

