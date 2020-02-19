URGENT LAW REFORM NEEDED TO PROTECT JOURNALISM
COURT JUDGEMENT A “BLOW TO PRESS FREEDOM”
ABC Friends Victoria is joining a growing chorus of organisations expressing deep concern at a new Federal Court judgement.
The ABC had taken the Federal Police to court to challenge the validity of their raids last year on the corporation’s Sydney headquarters.
But the court ruled the challenge as invalid and to add insult to injury, the ABC was ordered to pay the Federal Police’s costs.
ABC Friends Victoria President Peter Monie said laws should now be changed to protect journalism and democratic freedoms.
Peter Monie said:
“Law reform is urgently required to reestablish the rights of journalists to do their jobs without the threat of gaol.”
The Guardian reports that ABC Managing Director David Anderson is in agreement, and that the ruling was further evidence of the urgent need for explicit protections for public interest journalism and for whistleblowers.
“No one has been able to demonstrate a direct threat to national security as a result of those stories.”
“When the AFP executed its search warrant here at the ABC last June 5th, its raid was seen – internationally – for exactly what it was: an attempt to intimidate journalists for doing their jobs.
“Not just the journalists named on the search warrant, but all journalists.
“The ABC challenged the validity of the AFP’s search warrant and we’re disappointed by today’s ruling.
“This ruling highlights the serious problem with Australia’s secrecy laws. Australia has by far the most onerous secrecy laws of any comparable western democracy – the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand.
“This is at odds with our expectation that we live in an open and transparent society.
(ABC Managing Director David Anderson)
The Conversation has published a very good piece by Denis Muller of the University of Melbourne’s Centre for Advancing Journalism.
Mr. Muller writes:
The federal court’s rejection of the ABC case against the Australian Federal Police raid on its Sydney headquarters in June 2019 reveals two issues of great importance to freedom of the press in Australia:
the laws criminalising journalism are working exactly as the government intended, and
the legal protections for journalists’ confidential sources are seriously deficient.
As reported in The Guardian, the ABC’s director, Gaven Morris said:
“…the decision was “really disappointing” and a blow to press freedom and the public’s right to know. “For all Australians who are interested in what goes on inside their democracy these sorts of rulings are a blow to the way Australians have access to information in their society,” Morris said outside the court in Sydney. “Urgent law reform is clearly required.” “Compared to many other western democracies it is recognised that Australia’s access to information is nowhere near the standard it should be.”