NEW ZEALAND BOLSTERS PUBLIC BROADCASTING

As the Australian government continues its systematic attack on the ABC, across the Tasman, New Zealand’s government is planning to do the opposite.
The NZ coalition government has approved a study to look into the business case for creating a new, “super-sized” public broadcaster.
Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi said:
“The government must ensure New Zealanders have a strong independent public media service for decades to come, which means ensuring public media assets are fit for the future and able to thrive amid the changing media landscape.”
“It’s well known that New Zealand’s media sector, both public and private, is facing unprecedented challenges with competition from the likes of Google and Facebook, declining revenue shares, and changes in when and how audiences access their information and entertainment.”
“That presents risks for the future viability of New Zealand’s public broadcasting operators, RNZ and TVNZ, and the government needs to address those risks.”
While spending levels on the new broadcaster would be small compared to the ABC, it must be remembered that New Zealand’s population is less than a quarter of Australia’s
The news of greater investment in public broadcasting in New Zealand comes as the ABC is deciding where to make its latest round of redundancies and cuts as a result of government cutbacks.