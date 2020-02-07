BALLARAT MEDIA COVERS INAUGURAL MEETING
The Courier newspaper in Ballarat has given ABC Friends Victoria’s inaugural Ballarat branch meeting a terrific spread.
The newspaper reports:
JOURNALISTIC independence was the topic of conversation as dozens of people gathered to discuss the future of journalism in Australia and Ballarat yesterday.
Joined by members of the state ABC Friends group and representatives from Geelong, Castlemaine and Bendigo, the group of about 50 people discussed ways which journalism can be bolstered and supported at a local level.
Maureen MacPhail, one of the event organisers, said the event was organised by community members who were committed to advocating for not only the freedom of the press but that the independence of the publicly funded broadcaster is maintained, particularly in the wake of government raids at the ABC offices and at the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst.