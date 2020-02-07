Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

07 Feb 2020
0

BALLARAT MEDIA COVERS INAUGURAL MEETING

The Courier newspaper in Ballarat has given ABC Friends Victoria’s inaugural Ballarat branch meeting a terrific spread.

The newspaper reports:

JOURNALISTIC independence was the topic of conversation as dozens of people gathered to discuss the future of journalism in Australia and Ballarat yesterday.

Joined by members of the state ABC Friends group and representatives from Geelong, Castlemaine and Bendigo, the group of about 50 people discussed ways which journalism can be bolstered and supported at a local level.

Maureen MacPhail, one of the event organisers, said the event was organised by community members who were committed to advocating for not only the freedom of the press but that the independence of the publicly funded broadcaster is maintained, particularly in the wake of government raids at the ABC offices and at the home of News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst.

 ballarat1

The Courier is owned by the Australian Community Media company, which purchased a suite of regional newspapers from Channel 9 after the latter bought the Fairfax group.

Here’s hoping the coverage will make our next Ballarat meeting even bigger!

Recent News

LATEST ABC FRIENDS “UPDATE” RELEASED
08 Feb 2020
UNANIMOUS SENATE MOTIONS PRAISE ABC
06 Feb 2020
INAUGURAL BALLARAT MEETING
05 Feb 2020
WHERE IS THE MINISTER?
15 Jan 2020
VIDEO: ABC SHINES DURING BUSHFIRES
07 Jan 2020

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW