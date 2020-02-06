UNANIMOUS SENATE MOTIONS PRAISE ABC
The Senate has passed two important motions in support of the ABC and its extraordinary contribution during this summer’s bushfire crisis.
The motions, which were presented by Senators Kimberly Kitching (ALP, Vic), Sarah Hanson-Young (Greens, SA) and Stirling Griff (Centre Alliance SA), pictured in order below) praise the ABC and underline its crucial role as our national emergencies broadcaster.
Crucially, the motions acknowledge that the crisis requires a significant commitment from the ABC, that the costs of the unprecedented number of emergency broadcasts come out of the ABC’s funding and that the worsening of the climate will continue to have an increasing impact upon the broadcaster and its resources.
