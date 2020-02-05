Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

05 Feb 2020
0

INAUGURAL BALLARAT MEETING

ABC Friends is continuing to spread, and strengthen, across Victoria.

We are pleased to report that a large number of people gathered recently to form a new branch – in glorious Ballarat.

The recent bushfire crisis, and the crucial role played by the ABC with its emergency broadcasts, seems to be strengthening the resolve of ABC supporters everywhere – and particularly outside of Melbourne.

Congratulations to everyone involved with setting up our new Ballarat branch.

We are looking forward to all of your help in preserving our precious public broadcaster.

