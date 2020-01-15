Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

15 Jan 2020
0

WHERE IS THE MINISTER?

Where is the Minister for Communications, the Hon Paul Fletcher, as public and media accolades pour in for the ABC’s tireless and life-saving service to the nation during the bushfire catastrophe?

Coalition members of parliament have no difficulty lavishing praise on the army, the police and the fire services but it sticks in their craw to admit let alone praise the crucial contribution of the ABC in emergency services.

Yet these services are substantially unfunded: although emergency broadcasts in the first half of 1919/20 are reportedly almost twice those in the previous full year, no extra funds are forthcoming.

On the contrary, thanks to the so-called efficiency dividend, less will be available.

It’s called getting blood from a stone.

Surely on no issue is the Coalition Government more out of step with its supposed rural and regional base than in that of confidence in the indispensability and excellence of the ABC.

– Angela Munro, ABC Friends Victoria

Recent News

VIDEO: ABC SHINES DURING BUSHFIRES
07 Jan 2020
ABC FRIENDS UPDATE – December 2019
13 Dec 2019
VIDEO: OUR 2019 CAMPAIGNS AND ACTIVITIES
03 Dec 2019
VIDEO: HEATHER EWART SPEAKS AT VIC ANNUAL DINNER
28 Nov 2019
ABOUT THE IPA
27 Nov 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW