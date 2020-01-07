VIDEO: ABC SHINES DURING BUSHFIRES
ABC Friends Victoria has produced a short web and social media video pointing out just how important the ABC is during times of crisis in Australia and calling for more funds to defend it.
The video highlights the high praise being given to our ABC – Australia’s emergency broadcaster – for the extraordinary service it provides.
It will never be known how many lives have been saved by ABC announcements about evacuation and emergency warnings.
ABC staff across the country have been working tirelessly to inform and save.
Nevertheless, Scott Morrison and his government are forcing another $85 million in cuts this year!
Help ABC Friends fight for more funding – especially to expand and improve the ABC’s work in emergency situations.
ABC Friends Victoria