Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

07 Jan 2020
0

VIDEO: ABC SHINES DURING BUSHFIRES

ABC Friends Victoria has produced a short web and social media video pointing out just how important the ABC is during times of crisis in Australia and calling for more funds to defend it.

The video highlights the high praise being given to our ABC – Australia’s emergency broadcaster – for the extraordinary service it provides.

It will never be known how many lives have been saved by ABC announcements about evacuation and emergency warnings.

ABC staff across the country have been working tirelessly to inform and save.

Nevertheless, Scott Morrison and his government are forcing another $85 million in cuts this year!

Help ABC Friends fight for more funding – especially to expand and improve the ABC’s work in emergency situations.

ABC Friends Victoria

 

Recent News

Office Christmas hours
20 Dec 2019
ABC FRIENDS UPDATE – December 2019
13 Dec 2019
VIDEO: OUR 2019 CAMPAIGNS AND ACTIVITIES
03 Dec 2019
VIDEO: HEATHER EWART SPEAKS AT VIC ANNUAL DINNER
28 Nov 2019
ABOUT THE IPA
27 Nov 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW