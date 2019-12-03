VIDEO: OUR 2019 CAMPAIGNS AND ACTIVITIES

As 2019 draws to a close, please take a look at this video, which summarises all of the amazing activities and campaigns ABC Friends Victoria conducted during a crucial election year.

It was certainly a busy one, and all of our members can be proud of the efforts made.

From filling Melbourne Town Hall to a pre-election leaders rally at Federation Square (organised in just a fortnight), we had a vastly fulfilling year, and we’re all looking forward to taking the fight up to the authorities again in 2020!

