Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

27 Nov 2019
0

ABOUT THE IPA

IPA Parliamentarians past and present 2018

ABC Friends is often asked about the activities of the Institute of Public Affairs, a right-wing think tank that is vocal in its support for selling off the ABC.

The interesting graphic (above) came from the Truth and Lies and other Liberal Promises FaceBook page. According to this graphic, the Prime Minister, Treasurer, Finance Minister plus other prominent members of the Government are IPA members.

More information about the IPA can be found at sourcewatch, from the Center for Media and Democracy, based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Recent News

HEATHER EWART SPEAKS AT VIC ANNUAL DINNER
28 Nov 2019
“NOLYMPICS” – CUTS CAUSE NEW LOSS
11 Nov 2019
GOVERNMENT FAILS IN PACIFIC TV PLAN
28 Oct 2019
ABC: OUR WANING SOFT POWER STAR
26 Oct 2019
FULL COVERAGE – FAREWELL JON FAINE!
15 Oct 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW