ABC Friends is often asked about the activities of the Institute of Public Affairs, a right-wing think tank that is vocal in its support for selling off the ABC.

The interesting graphic (above) came from the Truth and Lies and other Liberal Promises FaceBook page. According to this graphic, the Prime Minister, Treasurer, Finance Minister plus other prominent members of the Government are IPA members.

More information about the IPA can be found at sourcewatch, from the Center for Media and Democracy, based in Madison, Wisconsin.