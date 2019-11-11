“NOLYMPICS” – CUTS CAUSE NEW LOSS

ABC Friends Victoria wants the public to remember that it is the Federal Government’s shocking cutbacks to the ABC that have led to the loss of yet another service – Olympics radio coverage.

The ABC has announced it will not bid for radio coverage rights for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The announcement said:

This is an incredibly tough decision, especially given our 67-year run as the official non-commercial Olympic Games radio broadcaster.

It means many, many underreported sports will be unavailable to all Australians and will result in no Olympics coverage at all to some people in rural and remote areas.

The Guardian Australia reports:

It’s understood the ABC pulled the plug on negotiations with Seven late on Friday after six months of consideration. The sticking point is the cost of staging the broadcast rather than the fee for the rights, sources said. The ABC is trying to fill an $84m hole in the budget from a Coalition cut in May 2018. The rights would have given ABC listeners a dedicated digital radio station to listen to the Tokyo games in 2020 as well as live commentary from ABC Grandstand and coverage of every Australian medal.

However, the Australian Olympic Committee is blaming the beleaguered ABC itself, which is likely to need to cut back even more services because of Scott Morrisson’s budgets.

There is no official announcement published on the ABC’s media release page.

