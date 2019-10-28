GOVERNMENT FAILS IN PACIFIC TV PLAN

ABC Friends Victoria is appalled at the Federal Government’s failure to provide even the slightest amount of Australian TV to the Pacific, after promising to do so a year ago.

The Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison governments are killing the ABC by a thousand cuts – with one of the biggest being the long-running and successful Australia Network television service.

The diplomatic fallout from this, as well as the cutting of shortwave radio services to Asia and the Pacific, has been profound,

Now Scott Morrison has failed to produce one cent in his alternative to the $250m Australia Network service.

He promised $15m to the commercial TV networks to provide (sometimes trash reality) television to existing Pacific TV stations instead.

Nothing has happened.

SBS News reports:

Pacific television viewers are yet to see any Australian shows a year after the Morrison government announced a $17 million deal to share commercial content.

