15 Oct 2019
FULL COVERAGE – FAREWELL JON FAINE!

ABC Friends Victoria is deeply saddened by the departure from ABC Radio 774 Melbourne of a living Australian broadcasting legend: Mr. Jon Faine AM.

Jon Faine gave an emotional speech of gratitude as he signed off from his final Mornings show in front of about 2000 people at the Melbourne Town Hall.

CLICK HERE TO EITHER LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE FINAL JON FAINE MORNINGS SHOW BROADCAST, OR SELECT OPTIONS TO HEAR INDIVIDUAL PARTS

He told the audience:

 

“We should not use our lives to make ourselves look good or to show off, the ABC can leave that to the worst of the shock jocks and the tabloid monsters, those narcissists who use the media to tell people how to live their lives and what to think,”

CLICK HERE TO READ ABC NEWS ONLINE COVERAGE OF JON’S FAREWELL BROADCAST

Red Symons got a great reception and a big laugh!

And here are some highlights hosted by Jon’s replacement, Virginia Trioli:

Watch this fabulous tribute video to Jon, which includes some great historical footage:

The Melbourne Press Club hosted a recent farewell lunch for Jon, that included an extended interview:

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THE FORMER LAWYER’S LIFE

ABC Friends – as well as hundreds of thousands of listeners across Victoria – will miss Jon’s incredible talent, but we are looking forward to a fresh beginning, with a new Mornings presenter: Virginia Trioli.

