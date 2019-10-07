Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
07 Oct 2019
NATIONAL SECURITY LAWS IMPEDING JOURNALISM

In spite of the government’s new so-called ‘safeguard’ for journalists, there are warnings that national security laws continue to impede public-interest reporting.

Russell Marks has written an excellent critique in The Saturday Paper.

He writes:

Legal and media experts say recent directives by Attorney-General Christian Porter and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton are unlikely to warm the chilling effect that Australia’s unique and draconian national security laws and the AFP raids are having on public-interest journalism.

“The real targets of the June raids weren’t the journalists,” suggests Dr Rebecca Ananian-Welsh, senior lecturer at UQ and an expert on national security legislation, “though if journalists are prosecuted, that will have a chilling effect. But the real targets were the leaks themselves.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

